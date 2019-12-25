STAN POLYANSKI "Jimmie"
Stan "Jimmie" Polyanski joined late wife Dreama the day of Our Lord December 19, 2019. Father of Stanley (Leigh), Felicia, (Dean), Julie and Paula; grandfather of Dreama (Joey), Erin (Brad), April, Gradon (Mildred), and Dean Jr.; and great grandfather of Vincent and Freya. He was preceded in death by his parents Anna and Stanley John Polyanski II. Mass at St. Christopher's Church in Chester, MD, December 28, 2019 at 10 a.m., visitation from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Interment Crownsville Veterans Cemetery on December 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions can be submitted to Queen Anne's County (Compass) Hospice (www.compassregionalhospice.org
