Stan Tinkham

Olympic Swim Coach



Stanley Dean Tinkham passed away quietly at his home in Rockville, MD after a long, courageous struggle with Alzheimer's. He was 87. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Caroline. He is also survived by children Geoff Tinkham (wife Diana), Lori Donelson (husband David Sykes), Jaci Ruppert (husband Joe), Paul Dangerfield (wife Lesley), Michael Dangerfield and Chris Tinkham (wife Debbi), 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Stan was born in Yankton, SD on November 24, 1931 and moved to Washington, DC when he was seven. He attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill on a swimming scholarship and earned All-American honors.

At age 24, he coached the U.S. Olympic Women's Swimming Team competing in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia. He continued his coaching career at Northern Virginia Aquatic Club in Arlington. In 1989, Stan was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame. The positive influence he had in the lives of his family and many young swimmers will be his lasting legacy and greatest honor.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 26, 2019 at All Saints Church, Chevy Chase, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the .