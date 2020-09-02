STANFORD ROSS



STANFORD G. ROSS

Died peacefully at home on August 26, 2020 of heart failure. He was 88 years old. Stan was born in St. Louis, MO, and graduated from Washington University and Harvard Law School. He went on to a distinguished legal career as a specialist in international tax law and as a professor at NYU School of Law and a partner at Caplin & Drysdale; Califano, Ross, and Heineman; and Arnold & Porter. He found special satisfaction in his opportunities for government service. He worked in the Treasury Department on tax reform under President Kennedy and joined the White House staff to work on domestic issues under President Johnson. He was appointed Commissioner of Social Security by President Carter and then served as a public trustee of the Social Security system and chair of its Advisory Board. In later years, he advised governments around the world on social security issues for the International Monetary Fund and the Treasury Department. Through all his busy life, Stan was a devoted and loving husband to his wife of 62 years, Dorothy; a proud father of his children, John and Ellen and their spouses, John's wife Choedron and Ellen's husband Michael Finn; and a doting grandfather to Emma and Kayla. Stan brought wonderful vitality, an inquiring mind, and solid judgment to all his activities and relationships. He treasured his bond with his brother Robert and deeply valued his friendships with longtime colleagues, tennis partners, fellow political junkies, and historian friends of his wife, many of whom also enjoyed family summers in Wellfleet. He loved to travel and was open to new experiences, particularly the Buddhism he learned from his son. He would wish donations in his memory to go to the International Campaign for Tibet. The family plans a Zoom memorial gathering in the Fall; please contact Dorothy if you wish to participate.



