Stanley J. Abremski
On Sunday January 5, 2020. Beloved husband and sweetheart of Christina Caravoulias; loving brother of Errol Markowitz, Margaret Dorr, and the late Mary Lewandowski; dear uncle of Barbi Waite, Amy Trowbridge, and the late Eugene Markowitz; son of the late Stanley V. and Ann Abremski. Avid tennis player, traveler, photographer, bird watcher, lover of nature, veteran, and treasured friend to many people. Visitation at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Sunday, January 12, 2020 (1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m.). Funeral services at Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Rd., Burtonsville, MD on Monday, January 13 at 10 a.m. with Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .