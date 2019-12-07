The Washington Post

STANLEY BECKER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY BECKER.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Judean Memorial Gardens,
16225 Batchellors Forest Rd,
Olney, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

STANLEY VICTOR BECKER  

Stanley Victor "Vic" Becker passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, in his home in Rockville, Maryland. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Becker; devoted father of Sheila Gindes (Phil), Lee Becker (Debbie), Patti Berman, the late Gordon Becker, and stepfather of Elaine Mudrick Tom; adored Pop-Pop of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A chapel service will be held Sunday, December 8, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832; with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vic's honor to JSSA Hospice in Rockville, Maryland. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.