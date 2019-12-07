STANLEY VICTOR BECKER
Stanley Victor "Vic" Becker passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, in his home in Rockville, Maryland. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Becker; devoted father of Sheila Gindes (Phil), Lee Becker (Debbie), Patti Berman, the late Gordon Becker, and stepfather of Elaine Mudrick Tom; adored Pop-Pop of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A chapel service will be held Sunday, December 8, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832; with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vic's honor to JSSA Hospice in Rockville, Maryland. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.