STANLEY BROADIE (1958 - 2019)
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Stanley was born on March 26, 1958 in Washington, DC. He is survived by his children, Kristina (Dustin) Jeter and Sean Broadie; siblings, Linda Coleman, Wanda Broadie, and Sidney (Gail) Broadie; and a host of family and friends. Homegoing service on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Galbraith AME Zion Church, 1114 6th St., NW, Washington, DC 20001, viewing 10 a.m. until funeral at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Galbraith AME Zion Church or Winston-Salem State University, 311 Blair Hall, Winston-Salem, NC 27110. Entrusted to Snowden Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
