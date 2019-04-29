

STANLEY C. GROVES



Passed away on April 14, 2019 at Goodwin House, Alexandria at the age of 93. He was a native of Washington, DC graduating from Eastern High School and George Washington University. He spent his entire professional career as an independent agent for The Travelers Insurance Company. He was president of the Ross, Gleeson, and Groves Insurance Agency until his retirement in 1980. During that time he served on The Travelers Agents Council for property, casualty, and life lines of insurance. During WWII he served in China with the USAAF. He was a longtime member of the Annandale United Methodist Church, serving on the Staff Parish Committee and also as a trustee and usher. He also enjoyed volunteering for the National Park Service on the Mall.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Roberta (Betty), two sons; Ronald (Becki), and Lawrence (Jennifer), two granddaughters; Victoria, and Emilie, and stepson Stephen Sturgill (Catherine).

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA 22151. The funeral service will be held at Annandale United Methodist Church, 6935 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA 22003 at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 3, with interment at the church cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the church.