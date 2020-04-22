

Stanley M. Cohen (Age 86)



Of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away on April 20, 2020 after a brave battle against COVID-19. Husband of the late Barbara (Abrams) and Sue Ducat; brother of Annie Sher (Joe); father of Rachel (Jonathan Dinman), Lissa Shorr (Andrew), Norman (Karina Gaige) and Hannah; grandfather of Robert and Brian Shorr, Bailey and Chloe Dinman, and Eli and William Cohen. Born in Saint John, New Brunswick to the late Harry and Mary Cohen, Stan lived in New York, Montreal, and, since the late 1970's, the Washington, DC area. He was proud of his three careers: as a teacher in the New York and Montreal school systems; a reporter, editorial writer and Associate Editor at the Montreal Star; and, for more than 40 years, regulations quality officer at the US Department of Education. Stan served on boards of several community organizations, including as a lifetime board member of Adas Israel Congregation. Beloved by family and friends, he touched the lives of many with his warmth, humor and compassion. Services private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington's COVID-19 Emergency Fund or to the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.