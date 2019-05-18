Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY DAHLMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



DAHLMAN Dr. STANLEY MILLER DAHLMAN Dr. Stanley Miller Dahlman passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was a resident of Edgewater, MD, formerly of Germantown, Maryland and Cincinnati Ohio. Stan is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Beverly Hall Dahlman. He is remembered with love by his children: Michael K. Dahlman (Cindy), Mary D. Cowden (Joe), S. Craig Dahlman (Rose) and Linda M. Rivera (Edgar), and Beverly's children: Kathryn B. Hayes (Steve), Russell C. Bond (Nancy), Scott S. Bond (Patty) and Mark M.Bond. He is preceded in death by his former wife Barbara J. Dahlman of Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Michael K. Dahlman, Jr., Christina M. Dahlman, Julianne E. Dahlman, Natalie M. Cowden, Allyson M. Cowden, Grace R. Dahlman, Connor C. Dahlman, Samuel G. Rivera, Edgar A. Rivera, Luke S. Hayes, Lily K. Hayes, Alexander Bond, Kathleen Bond, Nicholas Bond, Natalie Bond, James Bond and Jack Bond. Stan was born on September 22, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Stanley Lee Dahlman and Julia Anne Miller. He graduated from Roger Bacon High School in 1952, and from the University of Cincinnati in 1955 with a degree in English. He received a PhD in Celtic Studies and Medieval History from the Catholic University of America in 1976. He also studied at the University of Oxford in England and the Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies in Ireland. Dr. Dahlman served in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 - 1958, when he was relocated to Washington, DC to create critical training documents for the Marine Corps. In 1958, he began his teaching career at the Columbian Preparatory School in Washington, DC. He began his long and distinguished career serving Montgomery Community College in Maryland in 1963 as a faculty member in the English Department. In 1967, he was appointed Director of Planning for New Facilities, which included the planning, design and construction of the third campus in Germntown. His roles with the college continually expanded and he was ultimately appointed Provost (CEO) of the Germantown Campus in 1982. He held this position until his retirement in 1992. He oversaw all aspects of the campus from its inception, leading the college through a period of significant growth and expansion. This included the establishment of a blueprint for the High Technology and Science Center to serve the growing need for technical expertise in the Washington D.C. area. He also served on numerous Boards, Councils and Committees, including the Board of MAMSI, the HMO that was merged with United Health Care and the Board of Education for the Archdiocese of Washington. While Stan left Cincinnati many decades ago, Cincinnati never left him. He remained a rabid Reds fan until the end and would watch any sporting event where a Cincinnati team was playing. A private family celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dr. Stanley M. Dahlman Scholarship. Please make checks payable to: "Montgomery College Foundation". On the memo line, please write: Dr. Stanley M. Dahlman Scholarship. Please mail your gifts to Attn: Francene Walker, Montgomery College Foundation, 9221 Corporate Blvd., Rockville, MD 20850 or you may donate online by going to: www.montgomerycollege.edu/onlinegiving Write in Dr. Stanley M. Dahlman Endowed Scholarship.Write in Dr. Stanley M. Dahlman Endowed Scholarship. Published in The Washington Post on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close