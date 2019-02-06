

STANLEY ALLEN FISHER



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stanley Allen Fisher on February 1, 2019. Stanley was born in Washington, DC on August 24, 1945, to the late Sylvia (Frons) and Harry Fisher. He grew up surrounded by three vivacious sisters - Beverly Fisher, Sheila Wolk, and the late Sandra Irvine. After graduating from Coolidge High School, Stanley enlisted in the Marines and was stationed in Viet Nam and Okinawa. When his tour was

finished, he came back to the DC area and was employed by a firm who sent him to Germany. He fell in love with the countryside - the Alps, the valleys, and the rivers; consequently, he backpacked throughout Europe and Israel. Eventually, he returned home and worked for Giant Foods until he retired. He spent his weekends exploring what Washington had to offer, be it museums, art galleries, memorials, or the various waterways and wilderness. He took his vacations to exotic places where he continued his love of adventure. He was a rugged individual who was kind, funny, compassionate and

generous to a fault. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019, 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Services entrusted to Shomrei Neshama of Greater Washington.