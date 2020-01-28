

STANLEY A. FORSTER



Passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, January 27, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dena Forster; sons, Louis Forster and Henry Forster (Kelly); and daughter Susan Kellher; grandchildren, Samantha (Mark), Brendan, Jessica (Noel), Kevin (Sarah), David (Mimi), Madison, Cara, Julia, Ben and Cyrus and great-grandchildren, Arianna, Ethan, and Gordon. He was predeceased by daughter, Molly Forster.

Dr. Forster was born in Washington, DC and attended St. Alban's High School, Haverford College and the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Dr. Forster served in the U.S. Public Health Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico where he taught in the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and was Director of the Cancer Detection Clinic. He practiced Obstretrics and Gynecology in the Washington Metropolitan area for 45 years, where he served as Chairman of the Department of Obstretics/Gynecology at Prince Georges General Hospital. He served in many civic organizations including as President of his synogogue and President of his Volkssport Club. Upon retirement, Dr. Forster volunteered at the Bethesda Naval Hospital and the Mercy Clinic. Memorial Service will be held at Beth El Congregation, 8215 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at King David Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA.