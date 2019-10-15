Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY FRALEY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

FRALEY Stanley K. Fraley (Age 77) Passed away October 7, 2019 after a six year battle with cancer. He was born on June 14, 1942 in Brandon, Nebraska. He was truly a renaissance man with his exceptional career in US National Security, and with his multitude of hobbies - unicycling, guitar playing, amateur radio, biking, skiing, traveling, fishing, water skiing and writing witty and whimsical poetry, to name a few. His education included BS and MS degrees in Nuclear Engineering from North Carolina State, and a PhD in Engineering Science from the University of Tennessee. He spent eight years in the army in nuclear related programs before working at Oak Ridge National Laboratories. While in Oak Ridge, he did long range planning for the Atomic Energy Commission, and became a subject matter expert in the fields of Monte Carlo codes used for neutron and gamma-ray radiation transportation calculations. He is the co-author of a text book on the subject. For the rest of his career, he was primarily involved in Arms Control and Nonproliferation issues related primarily to nuclear weapons and nuclear materials and became a nationally and internationally recognized expert. He worked: a) At the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency (ACDA), b) as a Science Attaché with the State Department assigned to the US Mission to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, and c) as a Senior Scientist at Sandia National Laboratories. He had a significant role in the development and negotiation of the verification regime that was adopted in the INF and START Treaties between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. He was the US Chair of the negotiations in Geneva in 1987 for the Inspection Protocol provisions of the INF Treaty. He received the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service for his role in the negotiations. He supported the State Department as a U.S. participant in the Denuclearization Working Group of the Six-Party talks on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. As part of this process, he was the team lead on a number of monitoring visits to nuclear facilities in North Korea. Just a few paragraphs will never be enough to summarize this beautiful man's rich, colorful and successful life. His brilliant mind, his generous and forgiving soul, his quiet and gentle love, his beautiful smile will live forever in the hearts of his wife Huri Fraley, his children Kathy Fraley Flanagan, Christine Fraley Steinbrecher, Cheryl Fraley, Steve Fraley and Cynthia Fraley Baerny as well as their spouses and all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be Celebrations of his Life in Michigan with his family in May 2020, in Albuquerque, NM with his friends and colleagues and in Washington, DC with his friends and colleagues at dates to be shared later.There will be Celebrations of his Life in Michigan with his family in May 2020, in Albuquerque, NM with his friends and colleagues and in Washington, DC with his friends and colleagues at dates to be shared later.

