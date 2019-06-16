

STANLEY SIMON GANS (Age 90)



Born October 6,1928 in New York City, NY. Died June 10, 2019 in Delray Beach, FL. Graduate of Brown University in 1949, and Born October 6,1928 in New York City, NY. Died June 10, 2019 in Delray Beach, FL. Graduate of Brown University in 1949, and Harvard University with an MBA in 1952. Lieutenant in the US Air Force 1952-53. Resident of Washington and Chevy Chase, MD since 1960. An employee of Ourisman Honda in Bethesda, Maryland and received awards for Salesman of the Year.

Stanley was the beloved husband of Mary Singer Gans whom he married in 1961; son of Henry and Gussy Gans; and brother of Rosalind Herrick. He is survived by his children, Harold L. Singer, Robin Amy Gans, Stanley Simon Gans, Jr., and Steven Henry Gans; and nephew, Robert Herrick. He was a great sports fan, loving father to his children, devoted husband to the love of his life, and had the best sense of humor and wit. He will be missed by many, and always loved by his children.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Chevy Chase, Maryland on a date to be determined.