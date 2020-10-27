STANLEY GRIFFIN

Stanley Ralph Griffin
Went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 75. He was a native-Washingtonian and graduated from Eastern High School and the Washington Technical Institute (UDC). He served four years in the Army in military intelligence. He worked as a photographer for UDC's Cooperative Extension Service and as Chief Medical Photographer for Howard University Hospital until his retirement. After retirement he worked as a tax preparer at the Community Credit Union Services on Capitol Hill until 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Robin Grasty-Griffin; two sons, Randy (Erika) and Johnathan; three sisters, Janet Graves, Sheila Hinton and Deborah Lewis (Sam); a special cousin, Robert Richards; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD., Visitation 3:30 p.m. until Service at 4:30-5:30 p.m. The service may be livestreamed at www.JBJenkinsfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in the name of Stanley Ralph Griffin to the Myositis Association, 2000 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA; tma@myositis.org
.