STANLEY GRIFFIN
Stanley Ralph Griffin  
Went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 75. He was a native-Washingtonian and graduated from Eastern High School and the Washington Technical Institute (UDC). He served four years in the Army in military intelligence. He worked as a photographer for UDC's Cooperative Extension Service and as Chief Medical Photographer for Howard University Hospital until his retirement. After retirement he worked as a tax preparer at the Community Credit Union Services on Capitol Hill until 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Robin Grasty-Griffin; two sons, Randy (Erika) and Johnathan; three sisters, Janet Graves, Sheila Hinton and Deborah Lewis (Sam); a special cousin, Robert Richards; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD., Visitation 3:30 p.m. until Service at 4:30-5:30 p.m. The service may be livestreamed at www.JBJenkinsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in the name of Stanley Ralph Griffin to the Myositis Association, 2000 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA; tma@myositis.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
