Stanley H. Haft



Passed away April 11, 2019 at the age of 91. Stanley was born on July 13, 1927 in New York City. He was the son of Paul and Rose Haft. He spent two years in the Navy before working as a radio maintenance technician for the Voice of America from which he retired after 35 years of service. He was predeceased by his wife, Rosemary M. Haft in 2017. He is survived by his two daughters, Emilie R. Insley and her husband Donald, and Karen L. Froehly and her husband, Mark; and four grandchildren, Timothy M. Insley, Shannon Pursell and her husband Michael, Christopher Froehly and his wife Jennifer, and Michael Froehly.

Stanley was best known and loved for his sense of humor.

Services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Chapel at Riderwood Retirement Community, 3140 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following: Riderwood Jewish Community Association; Riderwood Benevolent Fund; ; or . Online condolences may be placed at