STANLEY EDMOND HERD



Sunrise July 25, 1955

Sunset February 9, 2019

Stanley Edmond Herd, age 64, a longtime resident of Baltimore and Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at his residence in Baltimore. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, James Francis and Victoria Cecelia Herd of La Plata, Maryland; brothers, James Francis Herd of Chicago, IL and Thomas Leroy Herd of La Plata, MD.

Stanley graduated from La Plata High School. He enlisted in the US Army. After his Honorable Discharge from the Army he lived in El Paso, Texas, before moving back to Maryland. He worked many years for John Deere. He attended many of their schools and received many certificates and awards. He was a dedicated member of The Knights of St. Johns, Scared Heart Commandry #309. He was a member of their bowling team. He had a passion for bowling, small engine mechanics, cars, and his beloved Redskins.

His is mourned by his great aunt, Martha Wood of Baltimore, Maryland; daughter, Vanessa; son, Wolfgang and ex-wife Claudia of El Paso, TV; siblings, John Herd (Barbara) of Woodbridge, VA, Mamie Jacks of Waldorf, MD, George Herd of Baltimore, MD, Catherine Herd of Baltimore, MD, J. Melvin Herd of Chicago, IL, Cecil Herd (Claudia) of Washington, DC, Cecelia Patterson of Omaha, NE and Peter Herd of Louisville, KY; also, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close buddies and friends.

Memorial service Thursday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.