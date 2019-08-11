The Washington Post

STANLEY JUDD

Notice
STANLEY B. JUDD  

On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, STANLEY B. JUDD of Washington D.C. Beloved husband of the late Leda Judd and former husband of Tatiana Lara. Loving brother to Barbara (the late Roger) Cowan. Dear uncle of Jane Cowan (Timothy Ries) and Michael Cowan. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 10 a.m. at TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 254 Carroll St, NW, Washington, DC 20012. Interment following at Kesher Israel Cemetery, Capital Heights, Md. Reception to be held at the late residence following the interment. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 11, 2019
