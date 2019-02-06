

STANLEY T. KAPLAN (Age 91)



Of Silver Spring, formerly of Potomac, MD. Passed away on February 3, 2019. Married for almost 62 years to the love of his life, the late Doris Dann Kaplan. Loving father of Gail Kaplan-Wassell (John Wassell) and Linda Kaplan (Richard Singer); devoted Pop Pop of Ben, Rebecca, Kyle, and Elysha. Stan was a 30 year career educator in Montgomery County Public Schools and in retirement, followed his passion for Native American culture by volunteering at the National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI). Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Temple Beth Ami, 14330 Travilah Rd., Rockville, MD. Burial will follow at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. Family will receive guests after burial and Thursday and Friday evenings at the home of Gail Kaplan-Wassell. Donations in Stan's name can be made to NMAI, JSSA Hospice or Temple Beth Ami.