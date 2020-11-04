1/1
STANLEY "Stan" KREJCI
1942 - 2020
KREJCI Stanley Krejci "Stan" (Age 78) Died unexpectedly at his home on October 28. His life was shorter than we had hoped, but it was very full and he touched so many. He was an eternal optimist and true artist of life, with a smile and enthusiastic greeting for everyone. He was born in Hammond, IN on June 27, 1942 and summered in Grand Beach, MI with his siblings Shirley Boden, Emil Krejci (deceased), and Lainey Patterson. He graduated from Northwestern University in 1964 and earned his M.B.A. at George Washington University in 1970. He began his career in the United States Navy and worked until his death helping build corporate boards and advising individuals on career transitions. He was always active in his community, having served on multiple boards and the vestry at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He was a great friend, both to those whom he just met and to his dearest friends with whom he played cards multiple times a week, went on walks to explore new developments and bistros in the metro area, and basked in the sun at the pool or the beach. He loved hosting dinners and parties, creating elaborate tablescapes, requiring everyone to sign the guestbook, spending time talking with everyone. Most importantly, Stosh, as he was known to his five grandkids, was an extraordinary family man. He was deeply in love with his wife Gail, with whom he recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He was a proud father, who epitomized unconditional love for his kids. He loved to share stories about his daughter Stacey and her husband Niko and his son Drew and his wife Kate. He was a devoted and playful grandfather, spending hours with his grandchildren Eliot, Iris, Axel, Izzy, and Charlie on crafts, puzzles, and telling stories about the British monarchy. We will miss him profoundly. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the St. Paul's Foundation in Alexandria. We will hold a memorial service and celebration of his amazing life when it's safe to gather.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the St. Paul's Foundation in Alexandria. We will hold a memorial service and celebration of his amazing life when it's safe to gather.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
