STANLEY KUO

Stanley David Kuo (Age 54)  

Died peacefully on October 25, 2019 after a long bout with colon cancer. Stan graduated from CalTech at the age of 19 and received his masters from Harvard in Applied Physics. He was a statistical analyst at Metron until 2006 and received two patents. Stan studied and taught competitive ballroom dancing and yoga with foundations in proper body alignment. He was a certified Franklin Method Educator Level 3. Stan is survived by his siblings, Sze-Ping, Sze-Wen, Scot, and six nephews and nieces. Stan was loved by many friends and family members and will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held next spring.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2019
