STANLEY LYON MONROE

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY LYON MONROE.

 

STANLEY LYON MONROE  

Stanley Lyon Monroe passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lelia. Also survived by daughters Peggy Moore (Ron), Lee Anne Green; Granddaughters Amanda Walton (Tommy), Jennifer Ely (Pat), Stephanie Sexton(Jeremiah), Kristen Walters (Cory) Katie Powell (Dan), great- grandson and two great-granddaughters. The family will receive friends on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203. A celebration of Life will be held Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Columbia Baptist Church, 103 W. Columbia Street, Falls Church VA 22046. Interment will be at National memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 25, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard | Arlington, VA 22203 | (703) 920-4800
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details