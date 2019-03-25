STANLEY LYON MONROE
Stanley Lyon Monroe passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Lelia. Also survived by daughters Peggy Moore (Ron), Lee Anne Green; Granddaughters Amanda Walton (Tommy), Jennifer Ely (Pat), Stephanie Sexton(Jeremiah), Kristen Walters (Cory) Katie Powell (Dan), great- grandson and two great-granddaughters. The family will receive friends on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203. A celebration of Life will be held Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Columbia Baptist Church, 103 W. Columbia Street, Falls Church VA 22046. Interment will be at National memorial Park.