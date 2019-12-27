

Stanley Albert Moroz (Age 76)



Of Waldorf, MD, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019.

Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers at 4 p.m., at Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. The funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pomfret, MD. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD.

Stan was born in Shamokin, PA on May 19, 1943. He graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of Scranton. He continued his education with graduate classes at Georgetown and Catholic Universities.

Stan was married to Paula Charnosky on August 5, 1967; they were happily married for 52 years.

Stan served his country as a physicist for The US Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC for more than 40 years. He was the recipient of numerous awards and was especially proud of being recognized for the Bill Goodell Memorial Award for Dedicated Service to NRL. Stan enjoyed traveling with his family, astronomy, genealogy and dessert. Stan's greatest joys were his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Stan is survived by his wife; Paula Moroz of Waldorf, MD; children; Catherine Dziekiewicz (Frank Dziekiewicz), Stephen Moroz, Sandra Thompson (Timothy Thompson); grandchildren; Cameron Dziekiewicz, Brendan Dziekiewicz, Peyton Dziekiewicz, Ashlynn Dziekiewicz, Caleb Thompson, Ella Thompson, and Nathaniel Thompson; sisters-in-law Fran Moroz, Mary Ann Charnosky and other family and friends.

Stan is preceded in death by his brother Edward Moroz; his brother-in-law John C. Charnosky; his parents Josephine Gara Nadolny and Stanislaus Moroz; and his in-laws Martha Rowe Charnosky and John P. Charnosky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The University of Scranton's Department of Physics and Electrical Engineering, payable to The University of Scranton, 800 Linden Street, Scranton, PA 18510. Please note "Physics Department in memory of Stanley Moroz" in the memo line. Contributions may also be made by visiting scranton.edu/makeagift, Physics/EE Department

Stan's family wishes to thank the anonymous organ donor, his family, and the compassionate medical professionals who made it possible for Stan to sustain a blessed life for many years after his original cancer diagnosis.