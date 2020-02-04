The Washington Post

STANLEY NASOFF

STANLEY JAY NASOFF  

On Sunday, February 2, 2020, STANLEY JAY NASOFF of Silver Spring MD. Beloved husband of Shirley Lester Nasoff and the late Bernice "Bunny" Nasoff. Devoted father of Marc (Carla), Audrey Lynn and Richard Nasoff and step-father of Rachel Moxley and Adam (Cindy) Lester. Cherished grandfather of Adam (April), Cory (Katie), Justin and Rachael Nasoff and Jack and Sarah Moxley; and great-grandfather of Lucas and Sylas Perry. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 12 p.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Irwin and Sue-Anne Slonin. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 4, 2020
