STANLEY G. SIEGEL
On Saturday, October 19, 2019, STANLEY G. SIEGEL of Potomac, MD. Beloved husband of Bena Siegel. Loving father of Gary Siegel, Debbie (Rob) Wilcox and Rachel (Dan) Garvin. Dear brother of Leslye and Danny Siegel. Cherished grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of one. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 1 p.m. at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Rd., Potomac, MD, 20854. Interment following at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Har Shalom. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001. .