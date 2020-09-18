Stanley Walker
Stanley Walker (97) of Chevy Chase, MD passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Clara Walker; caring brother of Alvin Walker; devoted father of Larry Walker (Paulette) and Bonnie Walker; loving grandfather of Kimberly (Howard Vogel), Heather (Jason Klein), Brian (Radhika) and Kevin (Jamie); cherished great-grandfather of Charli, Alex, Chase, Cassius, Crosby, Theo and Ivy. Stanley was a lifelong Washingtonian who proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JSSA or a charity of choice
