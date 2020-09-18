1/
STANLEY WALKER
Stanley Walker  
Stanley Walker (97) of Chevy Chase, MD passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Clara Walker; caring brother of Alvin Walker; devoted father of Larry Walker (Paulette) and Bonnie Walker; loving grandfather of Kimberly (Howard Vogel), Heather (Jason Klein), Brian (Radhika) and Kevin (Jamie); cherished great-grandfather of Charli, Alex, Chase, Cassius, Crosby, Theo and Ivy. Stanley was a lifelong Washingtonian who proudly served in the US Navy during WWII. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JSSA or a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
