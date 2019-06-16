

STANLEY WEINBERG



On June 13, 2019. From Centreville, MD. Beloved husband of Theresa Perry-

Weinberg; loving brother of David Weinberg (Sharyl). He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Freda and Martin Weinberg. As a young man, he grew up working at his father's grocery store where he learned the lessons of hard work and salesmanship. He loved music and played the drums with many famous musicians of his day. He played with a band thoughout Europe after the War. He entered the Navy as a radio operator and traveled to the South Pole. He was the top salesman in a large Washington, DC Beverage Distribution Center winning many sales awards. He was passionate about his New York Yankees and a great love of baseball. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 3 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens,Falls Church, VA. Under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington area. Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home.