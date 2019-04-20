

Starlynne Anne Knight-Grover "Star"



Passed away April 1, 2019. Born on April 22,1951, in Springfield, VA, to William Knight and Jennie Giorno, she was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria, VA, and George Washington University. She spent her career as a proud civil servant at the U.S. Customs & Border Patrol. After two marriages (Roy Lofton, Jon Shaw), Star reconnected with her first boyfriend and love, Ben Grover. May 28, 2019 would have been their 25th anniversary. She cherished spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her sister, Veronica Churchill, Star is survived by siblings Brenda, Elizabeth, Sandy and Terry Knight; husband, Ben Grover; daughter, Jennie Lofton; stepsons Mike and Travis Grover; and grandchildren Sydney Starlynne Peterson, Jake Knight Lofton, Mia Grover and Maddox Grover. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on May 4, 2019, at National Memorial Park Cemetery, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. A celebration of life will follow at 2:30 at American Prime, 1420 Spring Hill Road, McLean, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at

http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/Events/MosaicofHope?pxfid=2450162&fr_id=9910&pg=fund