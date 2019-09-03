Stavroula Koutris "Voula"
On Thursday, August 29, 2019, Voula Koutris of Burtonsville, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late George Harry Koutris; loving mother of Fay (Daniel) Straub, Aristotle (Ina) Koutris and Soterios (Efthalia) Koutris. Adored grandmother of Lauren (Eric) Arditti, Kristina Straub, Elaina (Matthew) Baden, John Koutris, George Koutris, Maria Koutris, George Koutris and Stavroula Koutris; devoted and loving great-grandmother of Josephine Adritti; dearest sister of Panagos (Laoura) Psarras and the late Katherine Koussis. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, dear neighbors, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20904 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Trisagion Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Washington, DC, 701 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, Maryland 20905 on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to immediately follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church or Holy Cross Homecare & Hospice, 10720 Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, Maryland 20901.