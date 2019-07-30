

HAROLD M. STEELE "Bud"

News Broadcaster



Born in the Bronx August 11, 1932, died Friday July 26, 2019. A longtime resident of the area, he was a Washington area fixture on WMAL AM 630 as the morning news anchor on the Harden and Weaver "morning drive time" show. He spent his entire career in radio working at various stations including ABC in New York City, WWDC, Voice of America and finally at WMAL starting in the 1970s. He retired in 1996. He is survived by his wife, Margery Blood Steele, and preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Pietsch Steele. Mr. Steele is also survived by his daughters, Dorothy Demos, Shirley McConnell, Patricia Steele, and Roberta Habeeb, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Friends and family may call at the home of Dorothy and Paul Demos at 8408 Cherry Laurel Ct., Laurel, MD 20723 on Thursday, August 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. with remembrances beginning at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .