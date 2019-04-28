STEFANI D. ALTOMARE SESE
Passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. She was a potter, a community arts activist, sculpted stone and captured stories through her work with Story Center. She was a lover of nature, the desert SW, Great Falls, and sunrise at Assateague. She is survived by her husband, Maurice Crawford, mother Kareema Abdul-Basir, father Phil Altomare, her sisters, Lisa Altomare, and Julie Lyons, and a brother, Jason Altomare. She was a much-loved aunt. She was preceded in death by brother, Martin Altomare. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 12, 2019 at the Unitarian Church on 9601 Cedar Lane, Bethesda, MD. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a contribution to: www.storycenter.org/stefani