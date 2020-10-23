1/
STELLA DONOVAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STELLA A. DONOVAN  
On Sunday, October 18, 2020 of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of 55 years of the late Edward J. Donovan. Mother of the late Rosemary Boggs, Kathy Puglise (John), Peggy Basham (Tom), Edward (Mary), Mike (Marilyn), Tom (Christine), Dan (Lisa), Stephen, Eileen Townsend (Dan), and the late Stella Stershic. Grandmother of Chuck Sweitzer (Shari); Kevin (Brandi), Brian (Dyan), and Scott (Jess) Puglise; Stephen (Angela) Basham and Anne Shukla (Manan); Maura, Eileen, Michael (Lily), Kathleen, Mary Stella, Becca, Pat, Gabriel, Cara, and Molly Donovan, Brittany Brandenberg (Justin), and Christina Hall (Christopher); Stephen and Ryan (Raissa) Donovan; Danny Jr., Bret (Katelin), and Allie Townsend; and Jessica, Robert, and Samantha Stershic. Great-grandmother of Ryan Thomas and Lisa Marie Fields; Aubrianna, Ethan, and the late Landon Puglise; Fiona Basham and Stella Shukla; Weston, Hartley, and Elizabeth Brandenberg; and Stephen Donovan. Great-Great-grandmother to Adlai and Beau Fields. Preceded in death by her siblings John Kopacz, Jean Fedor, Josephine Benarick, Ignatius Kopacz, and Dolores Swaintek. Because of the pandemic, burial services and interment will be private, but will be live streaming starting at 10 a.m. Saturday October 24, 2020 at the following link: www.hdezwebcast.com/show/stella-a-donovan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stella's name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7500 Pearl St., Bethesda, MD 20814.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved