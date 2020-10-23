STELLA DONOVAN

STELLA A. DONOVAN
On Sunday, October 18, 2020 of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved wife of 55 years of the late Edward J. Donovan. Mother of the late Rosemary Boggs, Kathy Puglise (John), Peggy Basham (Tom), Edward (Mary), Mike (Marilyn), Tom (Christine), Dan (Lisa), Stephen, Eileen Townsend (Dan), and the late Stella Stershic. Grandmother of Chuck Sweitzer (Shari); Kevin (Brandi), Brian (Dyan), and Scott (Jess) Puglise; Stephen (Angela) Basham and Anne Shukla (Manan); Maura, Eileen, Michael (Lily), Kathleen, Mary Stella, Becca, Pat, Gabriel, Cara, and Molly Donovan, Brittany Brandenberg (Justin), and Christina Hall (Christopher); Stephen and Ryan (Raissa) Donovan; Danny Jr., Bret (Katelin), and Allie Townsend; and Jessica, Robert, and Samantha Stershic. Great-grandmother of Ryan Thomas and Lisa Marie Fields; Aubrianna, Ethan, and the late Landon Puglise; Fiona Basham and Stella Shukla; Weston, Hartley, and Elizabeth Brandenberg; and Stephen Donovan. Great-Great-grandmother to Adlai and Beau Fields. Preceded in death by her siblings John Kopacz, Jean Fedor, Josephine Benarick, Ignatius Kopacz, and Dolores Swaintek. Because of the pandemic, burial services and interment will be private, but will be live streaming starting at 10 a.m. Saturday October 24, 2020 at the following link: www.hdezwebcast.com/show/stella-a-donovan
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Stella's name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7500 Pearl St., Bethesda, MD 20814.