Stella Schuchart Foster July 9, 1926 - February 13, 2019

Stella Schuchart Foster passed away at the age of 92 on February 13, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia, due to osteoporosis. Born in Morehouse, MO, to R.P. and Minnie Schuchart, she was the youngest of nine children. She graduated from Morehouse Elementary and High School and attended Southeast Missouri State Teachers' College (Southeast Mo State University). She taught at Morehouse Elementary. She married the love of her life C.D. "Bill" Foster, Sr., on March 9, 1947. In 1959, she moved with her family to Arlington, where Bill managed Arlington Armature, an auto parts remanufacturing business. After raising six children, Mrs. Foster worked at Mary Baynes Gift Shop in the Virginia Square Shopping Center and later at the Hecht Company at Ballston. She was a member of St. Ann Church and a volunteer at Our Lady Queen of Peace, both Catholic parishes in Arlington. In her mid-70's, she went on a volunteer mission to St. Joseph Catholic parish in Medor, Haiti. She was an avid sports fan of area teams, especially following fellow Southeast Missourian Otto Porter, Jr., at Georgetown University and with the Washington Wizards. Stella is preceded in death by Bill, her husband of 45 years, and five brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her children, Dean (Marilyn) Foster, Jim (Chriss) Foster, John (Barbara) Foster, Nancy (Chuck) Benedict, David (Ann-Marie) Foster, and Amy Foster; her grandchildren Bill (Monica) and Kimberly Chance, Peter (Theresa) and Matthew Foster, Katherine and Daniel Foster, Michael (Katy Kash), Patrick (Amanda McBride) and Jennifer Benedict, Melissa and Jason (Christie) Moore, Colin (Jessica) Foster and her great-grandchildren Jacob (JoanMarie) Foster, Chloe Sanner, Alexis Crockett, Madison, Berkley, Stella, and Remy Moore, Shannon and Stella Foster. Brother-in-law Dale Foster; sisters-in-law Clara Foster Corrie and Vonda Foster Barnes, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive. A funeral mass in celebration of her life will be held May 18, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, in Arlington, VA. Interment will be held at Morley, MO Cemetery at a later date. The family encourages donations to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Fisher House Foundation, or Our Lady Queen of Peace Haitian Mission.

