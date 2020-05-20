The Washington Post

stella zembal fox (Age 91)  

Died peacefully on May 12, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Stella was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Oscar H. Fox, and is survived by her loving children: Margie, Gregory, Gary, Mark, Robert, Lisa, and Richard. Stella was extremely proud of her 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Please go to adventfuneral.com to learn more about Stella.
A Catholic Mass and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Donations in Stella's honor can be made in the form of a check to Poor Clare Sisters, 2505 Stonehedge Dr., Alexandria, VA 22306.
Published in The Washington Post on May 20, 2020
