STELLA HIGGS
Stella M. Higgs  (Stavroula Charuhas)  
Died peacefully on September 8, 2020 after an extended illness. Loving mother of Veronica Higgs and Regina (Bob) Zick; cherished grandmother of Robert (Morgan), Jason (Anna), and Michael (Alison) Zick, and great-grandson, Henry. Stella is also survived by her brother, Peter (Helen) Charuhas, and many dear relatives and friends both here and in Greece. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Martin M. Higgs, Jr. as well as parents, Efthimious and Regoula [Kallianis] Charuhas and brothers George and Elias. A private funeral will be held as necessitated by the current pandemic. Please view and sign family guest book at www.beallfuneral.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
