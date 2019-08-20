The Washington Post

stella McAllister

Stella Hamlin MCallister  

Of Washington DC, age 99 departed this life on August 15, 2019 at Manor Care of Silver Spring, MD. Her husband, Clarence McAllister preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory and legacy are a host of many nephews, nieces and friends. Stella was an independent woman who loved to travel and follow her dreams. She was our matriarch, friend, comforter, an insightful elder, and hero. She will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Solon Cemetery, Route 50 and Chestnut Street, Middleburg, VA 20117. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Meals on Wheels. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, serving Northern VA. Eric S. Lyles, Director. Lic. VA/MD/DC, 1-800-388-1913

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2019
