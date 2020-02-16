The Washington Post

STELLA NICHOLS

Peacefully passed away on February 8, 2020 in Collierville, TN. She was born in Vasta, Greece on May 2, 1926 and came to the United States ten years later. Raised in Washington, DC. She graduated from Coolidge High School in 1945. She was married to the late Louis N. Nichols. Mother of Nicholas (Linda) of Germantown, TN; William of Washington, DC; Katherine Johnson (Carl) of Monson, ME; and the late Valerie Nichols. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services were offered at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral on February 13, 2020, followed by internment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
