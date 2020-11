Stella Claire Marie Perry (Pepin) of Alexandria, VA passed away at 80 years old on November 23, 2020. Stella was survived by her beloved husband Walter Perry; her children Stephanie Berlin, Geoffrey Perry, Christopher Perry, Jodie VanDuren, Kimberly (Chong) Perry; her grandchildren Leslie Khamsivone, Sarah Richardson, Heather Perry, Andrew Perry, Joshua Perry, Nicholas VanDuren, Julia VanDuren, Sidney Chong, Shane VanDuren, Colin Chong; her great grandchildren Emma Khamsivone, Avery Khamsivone, Hailey Richardson, Aaron Richardson, Loralai VanDuren; her sister Blanche Lesage; her brother Albert Pepin; and several nieces and nephews in Massachusetts. A visitation will be held at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m., with a live-streaming link which can be accessed at www.everlywheatley.com/Stella-Perry . A funeral mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament on Tuesday, December 1 at 11 am.. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Stella's honor.