STELLA CLAIRE MARIE PERRY (Age 80)
Stella Claire Marie Perry (Pepin) of Alexandria, VA passed away at 80 years old on November 23, 2020. Stella was survived by her beloved husband Walter Perry; her children Stephanie Berlin, Geoffrey Perry, Christopher Perry, Jodie VanDuren, Kimberly (Chong) Perry; her grandchildren Leslie Khamsivone, Sarah Richardson, Heather Perry, Andrew Perry, Joshua Perry, Nicholas VanDuren, Julia VanDuren, Sidney Chong, Shane VanDuren, Colin Chong; her great grandchildren Emma Khamsivone, Avery Khamsivone, Hailey Richardson, Aaron Richardson, Loralai VanDuren; her sister Blanche Lesage; her brother Albert Pepin; and several nieces and nephews in Massachusetts. A visitation will be held at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m., with a live-streaming link which can be accessed at www.everlywheatley.com/Stella-Perry
. A funeral mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament on Tuesday, December 1 at 11 am.. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Stella's honor.