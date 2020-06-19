STEPHANIE ABRAMSON

Passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on June 13, 2020 in her Bethesda home that she had lived in for over 50 years.Her shining light will be carried on by her three wonderful children and their families, whom she loved thoroughly and unconditionally; Michael and Nancy Abramson, and their children, Ashley and Selena; Cris and Alyson Abramson, and their children, Zach, Will, and Teddy; and Betsy (née Abramson) and Alan Kimmel, and their children, Matthew, Alex and Hannah. She lives on in the hearts of her siblings and their families, whom she adored: her sister, Candance Kingsley and her daughter, Heather and grandson, Aidan; her brother, Stanley Paige Zeigler and his daughter, Deidre and wife, Bernice.Stephanie was not only an incredible mother and extraordinary grandmother, she was also a devoted meditator, an extremely accomplished artist, herbalist, doula, Polarity Therapist, Biodynamic Craniosacral Teacher and energy medicine therapist. Her gentle, compassionate and generous heart shone brilliantly on every being lucky enough to make her acquaintance. She was a real life angel and wholehearted cheerleader for everyone she met.A memorial service to celebrate her incredible life will be held at 4 p.m. on July 18, 2020 at The Journey Space in Glen Echo, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations made in her honor to the Biodynamic Craniosacral Therapy Association of North America. May her memory truly be a blessing to all.