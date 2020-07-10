1/
STEPHANIE BAKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEPHANIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephanie Levinson Baker  
Stephanie Levinson Baker, a woman of many talents, of Washington, DC, passed away on July 6, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ted Baker, Jr; children, Alexis Baker and Teddy Baker (Melissa Wilf); and granddaughter, Amalie Baker. She was predeceased by her cherished parents, Beatrice and Cecil "Bunny" Levinson.An accomplished economist, who worked at the Brookings Institution, she was the first economist to report on-air. She worked for Walter Cronkite, and reported for CBS and ABC News.Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Neve Yerushalayim at www.neve.org/donate or American Friends of Lubavitch at JewishWashington.com. The family will be in mourning at the home of Alexis Baker.Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC. www.sollevinson.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved