STEPHANIE BAKER

Stephanie Levinson Baker
Stephanie Levinson Baker, a woman of many talents, of Washington, DC, passed away on July 6, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ted Baker, Jr; children, Alexis Baker and Teddy Baker (Melissa Wilf); and granddaughter, Amalie Baker. She was predeceased by her cherished parents, Beatrice and Cecil "Bunny" Levinson.An accomplished economist, who worked at the Brookings Institution, she was the first economist to report on-air. She worked for Walter Cronkite, and reported for CBS and ABC News.Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Neve Yerushalayim at www.neve.org/donate
or American Friends of Lubavitch at JewishWashington.com
. The family will be in mourning at the home of Alexis Baker.Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC. www.sollevinson.com