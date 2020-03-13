

Stephanie BIDDLE



Stephanie Biddle of Washington, D.C. died unexpectedly Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Mrs. Biddle (neé Greher) was born on August 25, 1947 to Harold and Darcy Greher of Riverdale, New York City. She attended the Ethical Culture Fieldston School and New York University where she earned a degree in Political Science at the age of 19.

She became a successful book editor for several top New York publishing houses. There she was responsible for a number of best sellers including Report from Engine Company 82 and Buzz Aldrin's autobiography Return to Earth.

She married Albert George Wilkinson Biddle Jr., ("Jack") in 1974 and joined him at the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) as Executive VP. She was appointed President of CCIA in 1991 and retired in 1994. The Association played key roles in government reforms that significantly expanded the Venture Capital industry, opened the US Government to competitive contracting, and ushered in the subsequent dominance of American information technology innovation.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law A.G.W. (Jack) Biddle III and Foreé Biddle, her daughter and son-in-law Alexandra Biddle Mouw and Adam Mouw, her five grandsons Jackson IV, Caldwell and Brooks Biddle, and Ethan and Cooper Mouw, and her sister and brother-in-law Leslie Greher Zimmermann and Alan J. Zimmermann.

Stephanie will be remembered for her compassion, quick wit, and outrageous sense of humor.

The funeral will be private.