

STEPHANIE JEANETTE CARPENTER GOODE



Stephanie Jeanette Carpenter Goode made her transition on July 11, 2019, with family present, at her home in Cary, NC. Mrs. Goode was born on December 22, 1951, in Washington, DC. She spent most of her life in Arlington, Virginia, before moving in 1994 to Raleigh, North Carolina, where along with her husband George she founded Telecommunication Solutions Group (TSG) and served as VP and member of the board.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, George C. W. Goode, III; daughter Carol Goode Wells; sons George C. W. Goode, IV and Stephen A. J. Goode; son-in-law Adam Michael Wells, Sr.; grandchildren Adam Michael Wells, Jr. and Caroline Blakeley Wells; brother Charles H. Carpenter, Jr.; and sister Deborah C. Brittain.

Services will be held on July 18, 2019, at the St. Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27518, Viewing 10 a.m., Services 11 a.m. Donations in memory of Stephanie Goode may be made to the St. Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary, NC 27518.