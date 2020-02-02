The Washington Post

STEPHANIE "Stevi" HOLODNAK

New Home Baptist Church
8320 Landover Rd
Greater Landover, MD 20785
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
New Home Baptist Church
8320 Landover Road
Landover, MD
Stephanie Holodnak "Stevi"  

The definition of real strength, fought a valiant fight. Against all odds, she continued to smile and live.
 
On January 24, 2020, our Gracious Heavenly Father received His daughter into His loving arms, where she now finds rest and is fully restored in every way. In His presence, she joins the great cloud of witnesses, cheering us on.
 
Stevi's Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at New Home Baptist Church located at 8320 Landover Road, Landover, MD 20785.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020
