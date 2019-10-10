Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jefferson Funeral Chapel 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria , VA 22315 (703)-971-7400 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jefferson Funeral Chapel 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria , VA 22315 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church 44 Elm St. Westerly , CT View Map Send Flowers Notice

IMMEL Stephanie Shannon Immel Of Lorton, VA passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Stephanie was born on November 17, 1941 in Norwich, CT to Philip and Stella Shannon. She will be dearly missed by her husband Dale Immel of 35 years; her daughter, Jody McCabe; her son, Jonathan Hull and his wife, Simone Hull; sisters, Patricia Shannon and Jeanne Shannon; brother, Joseph Shannon; grandchildren, Benjamin Nagao, Lucas Hull, Mada and Fionnuala McCabe; nieces, Catherine and Lacy Shannon; and nephews, Christo pher and Brendan Hinchey and their families. Stephanie had a generous love for family and her close circle of friends. She took great care in cultivating lifelong friendships and an immense pleasure in spending her summer vacations with her grandchildren at Misquamicut Beach in Westerly, RI. During her 15 years as a teacher's assistant and a union leader in the Norwich public schools, she gave a voice to her students with disabilities and her fellow educators. Stephanie had a giving heart in times of need. As a devout Catholic, she was heavily involved in the funeral ministry at Fort Belvoir Chapel in Lorton, VA for the past 25 years. In this role, Stephanie provided comfort and guidance to hundreds of families whose loved ones had passed. She also was an active member of the Navy wives community and supported fellow spouses during their husbands' long deployments. For those who knew Stephanie, her fierce spirit and courage to speak for what is right and good will be her rich legacy. Visitation at Godere Funeral Home, 21 North 2nd Ave. Taftville, CT is Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St. Westerly, RI on Saturday, October 12 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at River Bend Cemetery at 117 Beach St. Westerly, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephanie's memory are appreciated to the Spina Bifida Association at

