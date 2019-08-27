The Washington Post

STEPHANIE LARSON

Stephanie Ilene Larson (Age 41)  

Passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Falls Church, VA. She is survived by her husband, Matthew A. Larson; children, Henry, Alexandria, and Nathaniel Larson; parents, Richard and Salli Schwartz; brothers, Adam and Scott (Gayle) Schwartz; and nephews, Justin and Ryan Schwartz. Relatives and friends are invited to a service at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, 3830 Seminary Rd., Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 27, 2019
