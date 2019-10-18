Stephanie E. Martinez
On October 11, 2019, Stephanie peacefully passed away with loving family by her side. She leaves behind her daughter, Angelina, stepson Christopher, siblings, Constance, John, Woodrow, Melanchthon, Mary Jean, Rosemarie and Franklin, her mother-in-law, Greta, and a host of family and friends that will cherish her memory. Her recipe for life can be passed on to all that knew and loved her. A viewing will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Service at 10 a.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD 20745. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.