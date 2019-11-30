STEPHANIE JUANITA MONTAGUE
(Age 57)
On Monday, November 25, 2019, Stephanie Juanita Montague, died peacefully. The beloved daughter of Thomas Sr. and Mamie (Clark) Montague. Stephanie is also survived by her younger siblings, Terri and Thomas, Jr.; her nephew, Joshua; loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She will be missed and forever remembered for her prolific green thumb, her personal greeting cards, her unwavering advocacy for those she served, her devotion to the Nursing profession, and her beloved AKA Sorority. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Stephanie's life on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th St. NW, Washington, DC 20011 from 9 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m. Interment, to be announced. Arrangements by McGuire.