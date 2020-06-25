Stephanie was born on May 16, 1935 and passed away on June 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Spencer Davis; her mother, Rachael; and her brother, Frank Davis. Sh is survived by her younger sister, Maxine Davis; her stepsisters, Chili Hyde and Wendy Hyde; her two children, Alex Papadopoulos and Leni (Butch Barry) Papadopoulos Barry; and three grandchildren, Rosie Barry, Nick Barry and Pete Barry. Dear friends and her family are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD on Friday June 26, 2020 from 10 to 11 am, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment Rockville Cemetery. The family requests any donations in her memory be sent to American Red Cross. Please see Collins Funeral Home website for a full obituary.