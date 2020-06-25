STEPHANIE PAPADOPOULOS
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STEPHANIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STEPHANIE JO DAVIS PAPADOPOULOS  
Stephanie was born on May 16, 1935 and passed away on June 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Spencer Davis; her mother, Rachael; and her brother, Frank Davis. Sh is survived by her younger sister, Maxine Davis; her stepsisters, Chili Hyde and Wendy Hyde; her two children, Alex Papadopoulos and Leni (Butch Barry) Papadopoulos Barry; and three grandchildren, Rosie Barry, Nick Barry and Pete Barry. Dear friends and her family are invited to attend a visitation at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD on Friday June 26, 2020 from 10 to 11 am, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment Rockville Cemetery. The family requests any donations in her memory be sent to American Red Cross. Please see Collins Funeral Home website for a full obituary.www.collinsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved