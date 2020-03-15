The Washington Post

Stephanie Share  

Stephanie Share passed away suddenly on March 13, 2020 at the age of 60. She was born in Baltimore, MD on April 3, 1959 to Jack and Beverly Share. Growing up she attended Pikesville High School before attending the University of Maryland and then went on to achieve a Masters of Education. After graduating Stephanie dedicated her life to teaching elementary school.
 
Stephanie was a lifelong sports fan, loved the beach, and always felt a connection to Judaism. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
 
She is survived by her mother, Beverly Share; brother, Mike (Susan) Share; niece, Melanie Share (Chuck Sebian-Lander); and many loving friends. Stephanie was predeceased by her father, Jack Share.
 
Funeral services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
 
Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2020
