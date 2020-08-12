STEPHANIE TASSCHE



Stephanie Marie Tassche

Stephanie Marie Tassche (nee Skokowski), age 67, of Derwood, MD died Sunday August 9, 2020, after a long struggle with the ravages of early onset dementia. She was the daughter of Joseph Skokowski and Nancy Burnett and the sister of Joseph C. Skokowski III and Mary Lisa Early, all of whom predeceased her. She is survived by her husband Edmund R Tassche, Sr.; son Edmund R Tassche, Jr.; grandson Greyson, and Greyson's mother Olivia A Napoli, of Derwood, MD; her step-daughter and son-in-law Karen Beacom (J Joseph), of Wallops Island, VA; her sister Claire Snow of Tupelo, MS; her brothers, Stephen Skokowski of Cheynne, WY and James Savage of Annapolis, MD; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pearl and Richard Hennessy of Scottsdale, AZ; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. After a 15 year career with IBM as a purchasing agent, she devoted herself to raising her son and caring for her family, with periodic stents over several years as a tax preparer for H&R Block. No funeral or memorial service is planned. She has been cremated and will await the death and cremation of her husband, when they will be rejoined blowing in the wind.



